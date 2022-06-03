Three new animals for TKH’s lynx: Constantinido, Drimani and Brabenkova are coming

TK Hannover basically reported her departure, and now there are three new flights at once in the Lynx: Maria Constantinido coming from Freiburg, Anna Dreamani from the US, and Kristina Brabenkova from Göttingen.

Hanover.The next three newcomers to TKH-Luchsen – including a German champion – are scheduled. The German Basketball Association team will be reinforced with U20 national player Maria Constantinido from current defending champion Isvogel Freiburg. Five more players may come before next season, Lynx is making a change. So far, only young Nicole Bruschlits has been confirmed as a new force in coach Sidney Parsons’ squad.

Constantinedo’s height is 1.86 meters. The 19-year-old can play as a central and attacker. However, she did not get much time with the Hunters. Also new is 25-year-old Latvian Anna Drimani, who is also a center. Most recently she was playing with the American college team Texay A&M. “I watched the videos and she convinced me. She’s a rebound player, she can dig, and we need that,” said Roger Battersby, TKH’s Director of Sports.

Battersby: “Two central players are not enough”

Lynx had problems with that position last season when strong Samantha Roscoe missed for weeks with knee issues. “That’s why two central players aren’t enough, you can’t plan and go into a season with that, it would be very risky,” confirms Battersby. With Anne Zipser, the quarterback left the Lynx, who failed in the first round of the playoffs.

The new third power comes from Violet from Göttingen. This is the former contender in the league TK Hannover, who replaces the Czech Kristýna Brabencová (Power Forward). The 20-year-old is part of the women’s national team squad. For Göttingen, she played an average of 30 minutes per match and scored 9.5 points. Brabencová is fast, assertive and flexible.