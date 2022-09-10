Three NBA Champions with European Experience: Players from the United States must defend Dream Team’s legacy against Argentina

The United States, Argentina’s semi-finalist competitor (fiba.basketball)

The United States traveled to Recife, Brazil to continue expanding its legacy In the history of basketball. Although he dispensed with his main characters and did not present a team with basketball players currently playing in the best league on the planet, those led by Alexander Young Jensen (a member of the coaching staff of the Utah Jazz) promise to battle the Argentine national team, one of the main competitors on the Title. Among its 12 teams are athletes with pasts in the NBA and on European teams.

“Like us, The US comes from low to high in the championship, with players we know from Europe and others with pasts in the NBA. They are talented and athletic, and we have to give 100 per cent. Facundo Campazzo, the star, has warned that it will be a hot match that will be decided in the details eggsIn the run-up to the semi-final match.

After a poor performance at the 2019 World Cup in China, where they finished seventh, Team USA rebounded by winning their fourth consecutive Olympic gold in Tokyo 2020. In addition, without their headline numbers, they maintained a steady step in the FIBA ​​Americas qualification. for the 2023 Basketball World Cup by winning five out of six matches within Group D. They then started their way to the next round with a comfortable victory over Uruguay by 105 to 71.

In the AmeriCup, a competition that made him the last champion with his victory in 2017 In the final against Argentina by 81 to 76, it started in a somewhat erratic fashion when it fell 67 to 73 against Mexico. However, they later recovered with wins over Panama (88 vs. 58) and Venezuela (101 vs. 49). In the quarter-finals, they had to sweat too much to beat Puerto Rico with difficulty (85 to 84).

Norris Cole was the NBA champion with the Miami Heat (Photo by Mike Ehrman/Getty Images)

The Number one in the FIBA ​​world rankings He plays for the tenth time this tournament which he won seven times (followed by Brazil with four golds). It should be noted that they did not participate in 2009, 2011, 2013 and 2015 and returned victorious in the 2017 edition.

North Americans, as they have been doing for several years for this type of event, arrived in Brazil with a somewhat alternative assortment. For example, they’ve gone to Tokyo with names like Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Damien Lilar and Jason Tatum and to the World Cup in China with Kimba Walker, Donovan Mitchell, Khris Middleton and Marcus Smart. Already in the windows heading into the World Cup, the aforementioned level has gone down, by calling promises from the G-League alternating with some of the more famous ones like Jordan Bell and Isaiah Thomas.

One of the most prominent names in the current team is Norris Cole, the 33-year-old experienced goalkeeper who won two NBA rings with the Miami Heat in 2012 and 2013. He also defended the jerseys of the New Orleans Pelicans and Oklahoma City Thunders. His last steps in Europe were the bottom of Leon Villeurbanne, Unicaja Málaga and JL Burg.

He is currently the team’s top scorer, with an average of 15 points (the sixth top scorer in the tournament led by Argentine Gabriel Deck) and an effective rate of 59.1 percent in the triples. He also contributes 2.3 rebounds and 4 assists (10th in this division) per game. Cole also scored a major double in the victory over Puerto Rico.

Patrick McCaw was the NBA champion with the Toronto Raptors (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Patrick McCaw The 26-year-old, 7-foot-tall shooting ranger is another one of Jensen’s men who knows what it’s like to have a championship ring in his house. Missouri citizen He was part of the Golden Sate (2017 & 2018) and Toronto (2019) teams when they conquered the NBA. He has barely contributed so far with an average of 3 points, 1.5 rebounds and 2 assists.

The other NBA champion on the team is one of the more experienced shooters. Jodi Mix (35 years old). He made history by contributing his grain of sand to the conquest of the Toronto Raptors in 2019. The athlete, who averaged 8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2 assists, also defended the jerseys of the Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Detroit Pistons, Orlando Magic and Washington Wizards.

Jodi Mix, another member of Team USA who won the NBA ring (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

The second best scorer in the United States is Jeremy Bargo an average of 11.3 goals. He is also the co-captain of the 5.3 . team (Fourth in the tournament, led by Facundo Campazzo). The 36-year-old shooting guard, who plays for the Windy City Bulls in the G-League today, played for Naples in Italy and has played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Memphis Grizzlies, Philadelphia 76ers and Golden State Warriors.

It is also to evaluate the task Craig Sworda 28-year-old goalkeeper who, after not being selected in the draft and passed through Poland, Mexico and the G-League, Spend a short time with the Washington Wizards Last season. The basketball player, who also played in the current playoffs with Team USA, averages 10.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.3 assists.

Jeremy Bargo, US Supreme Aide (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

2.11 meter giant Steven Zimmerman He is one of the defensive pillars of the United States in this America’s Cup with an average of 8.8 rebounds (The second best player in the tournament, surpassed only by Angel Delgado, from the Dominican Republic). The person chosen by the Orlando Magics in 2016 ran in the G-League and Australia.

The roster was completed by head guard Frank Mason (former Sacramento Kings, Milwaukee Bucks and Orlando Magic), shooting guard Elijah Pemberton, powerhouse forward Will Davis, forward Anthony Lamb (formerly Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs), forward Zylan Cheatham (New Orleans) . Pelicans) and strength striker Gary Clark (Houston Rockets, Orlando Magic, Denver Nuggets, Philadelphia 76ers and New Orleans Pelicans).

