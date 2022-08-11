Three functions in the “App” allow you to hide privacy

Mark Zuckerberg, Director of Meta, introduced three important new privacy features for The WhatsApp A global campaign has begun to let people know how to keep private conversations between people on the platform safe.

According to Zuckerberg, the UK and India are the first two countries in this campaign. Additionally, Meta strives to highlight the messaging app’s multiple layers of security.

They noted in a blog post that the goal of the campaign is to show a sense of security during a WhatsApp conversation. Absolutely special.

So far, this feature is in the testing phase and the company will announce its availability at a later time.

3 new jobs from The WhatsApp

End group chats without notifying everyone

Users can now leave a group chat secretly and only administrators will be notified. This feature will be available to all users around the world from this month.

Who can and who can’t watch ‘online’ on WhatsApp

WhatsApp users now have the ability to control who can and can’t see them when they’re online, allowing them to check their activities privately. During this month, this feature will be available to all users around the world.

Avoid screenshots in “see once” messages

The company is testing adding screenshot blocking to Watch Once messages as an additional way to protect users’ privacy.