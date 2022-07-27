Three enemy attacks were repelled in the Bakhmut region, the fighting continued near Pokrovsky – the General Staff

Several Russian offensives in eastern Ukraine failed, and the Ukrainian army pushed back the enemy near Ivano-Daryevka. The General Staff of the Ukrainian Army said in its report on the situation on July 26 (as of 6:00 pm) on Facebook that the enemy is bombing civilian and military infrastructure in many towns in Ukraine.

In the Sloviansk region, the enemy tried to advance near the settlement of Bohorodychne, but failed and retreated.

In the Kramatorsk region, the enemy wanted to improve its tactical position near Ivano-Daryivka. The storm’s attempt was repulsed, and the Ukrainian soldiers pushed back the enemy.

And in the Bakhmut region, the enemy fired on the periphery of the settlements of Berstov, Solidar, Pokrovsky, Vyzela Dolina, Vrchina, Kudima, Majorsk and Toritsk. He made direct air raids on Pokrowske and Nowoluhanske. The Ukrainian soldiers repelled the hostile storms in Berstov, Solidar and Smyhria. Fighting against an enemy assault group continues near Pokrovsky.

In the Avdiivka region, Novopavlevsk and Zaporizhia, the occupation forces carried out incursions in the area around the villages of Pavlevka and Blaodatny. They had to retreat with losses.

In the southern Bug region, the enemy continued to focus its efforts on preventing the advance of Ukrainian troops.