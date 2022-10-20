Three arrests in raid against a gang of people smugglers in North Rhine-Westphalia

The Cologne District Court issued arrest warrants for two men and one woman for commercial and gang smuggling of foreigners.

The Federal Police are investigating eleven suspects

According to the police, the arrested suspect is an employee of the Immigration Office of the city of Cologne. She is said to have issued the necessary certificates and passports with which people can leave the country to apply for asylum in Germany. She left the documents to the other suspects in exchange for payment.

In addition, the Federal Police is investigating a total of 11 suspects who are said to have sold illegally issued identity documents to people abroad – mainly Syria. It is said that several thousand euros were paid for each smuggling operation. The Federal Police is investigating a total of 11 suspects in 26 cases.

12 thousand euros and 50 mobile phones seized

Some documents are said to have been delivered directly to the buyers by intermediaries abroad so that they could present a document upon leaving their home country proving their purported right of residence in Germany. It is said that identity papers were disposed of before entering Germany in order to be able to apply for asylum in Germany.

In the course of the search procedures, about 12,000 euros in cash, 50 mobile phones, several data carriers, laptops and computers, as well as many documents were confiscated. A total of about 250 federal police officers were on duty. Investigations by the Cologne Public Prosecutor and the Federal Police are still ongoing.