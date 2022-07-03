Thousands of people have been ordered to evacuate in Australia due to severe flooding

Sydney. – Thousands of suburban residents SydneyAnd the AustraliaOn Sunday, after torrential rains triggered flash floods and floods that authorities described as life-threatening emergencies.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe weather warning of torrential rain and flooding, as well as winds of up to 90 kilometers per hour on the coast of the most populous city in Australia and other parts of the state of New South Wales.

Warragamba Dam west SydneyThe flooding began at night, according to the authorities, who expected the flood peak to be similar to the devastating flood in March last year.

Residents of several suburbs have been ordered to evacuate, although Emergency Services Secretary Steve Cook said people do not need to wait to be told to leave.



“If you feel uncomfortable or uncertain about your circumstances, and you have the opportunity to leave early, don’t necessarily wait for an eviction order,” he said. “If you are safe in 2021, don’t assume you will be safe tonight. This is a rapidly developing situation and we could see affected areas that we haven’t seen before.”

Emergency services said they carried out about 100 flood rescues and responded to 3,000 calls for help in the past 24 hours. They noted that there are evacuation centers at various points in western Sydney.

About 100 Australian Defense Force personnel were helping place sandbags and warning people of the danger of flooding.

The coastal situation that began on Friday worsened with the formation of the coastal low pressure system off the north central coast, the director of risk response and preparedness at the Meteorological Agency said.

“This has resulted in some unusual rainfall in the past 24 hours… Many places have recorded up to 200 mm and some are close to 300 mm,” he said. Rain volume is nearly half of the annual average Sydney.

People were advised to avoid non-essential travel, even on public transport, as some roads were already flooded and others were at risk of flash floods.



