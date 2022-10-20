Thousands of people cross the Darien Forest in Panama on their way to a better life in the United States

There are hundreds and thousands of people walking around the Darien Forestvast intertwined land Colombia s PanamaIt is one of the first stages for those who decide to leave their country in search of a better future United State.

A forest full of dangers, not only because of falls, nor because of strong currents in rivers, nor because of mud and muck, but also because of the presence of criminal gangs.

Last year, 53 people were killed in the attempt.

many of them Venezuelanssome Colombiansand others of very diverse nationalities.

Safely reach the border point Canaan quincethe first control of the Panamanian territory, is synonymous with hope, although everyone agrees that they will not repeat the experience.

They travel with what they are wearing, sometimes accompanied by their families, but they all carry their suffering behind their backs.

“I lost three days in the woods with my family, with my kids we were going very slowly, I didn’t keep up with the group of people and we finally stayed and got lost, then we found them again, then they came out again and we lost again, we lost twice in the woods”Venezuelan Darwin Vidal explains as they treat his wounds on one knee.

“Outside of that, rivers, stones, rain, without food, you start to weigh, and as you continue to eat canned food and your stocks run out, and when you are done at a certain point, a day or two without food has arrived at the shelters, some good, some very basic, But it’s very difficult, and I wouldn’t wish it on anyone.”comments Colombian Esperanza Guerrero.

The Panamanian Ministry of Security puts 185000 The people who passed through the Daren Forest between January and mid-October this year, among them more than 133,000 They are Venezuelans. This number is heartbreaking, considering that in the whole past year they have only crossed that step 2800 Venezuelans.

The short trip It continues, although some frustration spreads between knowing it United State she decided Expulsion of Venezuelans who enter the country irregularly It will only authorize 24000 visas under strict conditions.