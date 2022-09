Sydney (AFP) – Alyssa Thomas scored 13 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists to help the United States beat Serbia 88-55 in the Women’s World Cup quarter-finals on Thursday.

Kelsey Bloom scored 17 points and Aja Wilson added 15 to lead the American team (6-0), which will face the winners from Canada and Puerto Rico in the semi-finals on Friday.

The Americans had passed the group stage, winning their matches by an average difference of 46.2 points. They did not face any challenge.

Serbia (3-2) was not intimidated or attacked from the start. He made the first basket for the game – it was the first time the United States were behind in the entire World Cup.

For the first 17 minutes the game was take and take. The United States failed to launch a single hotline.

With 2:59 left in the first half and the Americans leading by five, Kahleah Copper drove to the basket and had a foul. He fell hard on his hip and was helped by the team crew to leave the track.

Cooper, who sparked the American attack, did not return.





Plum replaced her and made two free throws. The team started 12-0 at the end of the first half, and the Americans entered the first half with a 50-33 lead.

Thomas scored 13 points, six rebounds, four assists and stole twice in the first 20 minutes.

The US extended its streak to 20 missed points in the third period before Serbia cut into nearly 8 1/2 minutes of offensive drought with a 3-pointer from Yvonne Anderson.

This reduced the deficit to 22 points, but the Serbs could not get very close. Anderson led them with 14 points.