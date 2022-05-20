This was the arrival of King Juan Carlos I in Spain after 21 months abroad

Honorary King Juan Carlos I arrived Thursday at Vigo Airport (northwest Spain) on a private plane, after nearly two years outside Spain. He was received by his eldest daughter, Infanta Elena.

84-year-old Juan Carlos de Bourbon, who has held the title of honorary king since abdicating the throne in 2014 in favor of his son Felipe VI, has returned home for the first time since he left in August 2020 to live in Abu Dhabi. .

His departure from Spain came after a controversy over the information published about alleged irregular actions abroad, which led to three investigations by the Office of the Public Prosecutor of the Spanish Supreme Court, which eventually filed them last March.

The last moment: The first photos of King Juan Carlos upon his return to Spain https://t.co/jYWNgjCOvJ pic.twitter.com/gHsexRooVb – Hello magazine! (@Welcome) May 19, 2022

After carrying out these investigations, the honorary king expressed his intention to visit Spain in private, which took place on Thursday.

The visit of the former head of state will continue until Monday, when he will head to Madrid, where he will meet his son Felipe VI, Queen Sofia and other members of his family at the Palacio de la Zarzuela, the official residence of the king. This is before he leaves the same day for the United Arab Emirates, so as not to spend the night at his former residence.

The purpose of the trip is to attend the regattas in the Galician city of Sanxenxo, a sport that Juan Carlos de Bourbon has adored and practiced for years.

On arrival at Vigo Airport, his daughter, sailor and president of Real Club Náutico de Sanxenxo, Pedro Campos, a friend of his closest constituency and who will remain at his address while in Galicia, were waiting for him at the foot of the runway.

In that Galician city, he is expected in the next few hours to receive his closest friends to greet them and exchange impressions.

Independent journalism needs the support of its readers to keep going and to make sure that uncomfortable news they don’t want you to read stays at your fingertips. Today, with your support, we will continue to work hard for censorship-free journalism!