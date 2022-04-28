This technology allows saving 1 billion Blu-Ray in 5 centimeters

However, as counterintuitive as that may sound, you should be getting smaller at the same time. This is vital to what is called quantum computing, a branch of computing that promises to be a revolution in the future. The materials used in manufacturing are also changing, and although today silicon is the primary material for these materials, It may be replaced by diamonds soon.

1 billion Blu-ray with a diameter of 5 cm

In fact, the use of diamonds is not new in this field. This is because this material is the hardest in that it is a good conductor, but what is really important is one of its drawbacks. east, Known as the vacant nitrogen centermakes diamond able to store data in large quantities, since an increased presence of nitrogen in the material can lead to a decrease in its storage capacity.

For this reason, there have already been several attempts to create diamond chips for storing data, especially qubits (the basic unit of information in quantum computing). So far, all attempts to make chips of this type have resulted in discs that are too large and filled with impurities of nitrogen or other discs that are very pure but very small. Thanks to the progress made by Saga University in collaboration with Adamant Namiki Precision Jewelery Co., Ltd. japanese, It was possible to make a 5 cm wide chip made of pure diamond.