This is why a glass of wine is good for health

Various studies over the years have confirmed that a glass of wine is heart-healthy. The antioxidants in red wine, called polyphenols, are behind much of these beneficial effects moderate consumption.

Professor of Nutrition, Food Science and Culinary Arts University of Barcelona (UB)And the Rosa Maria Lamuela Raventos“We studied the effects of polyphenols in terms of reducing mortality and cardiovascular problems, as well as improving diabetes management,” he explained during the summer session at the Complutense University of Madrid, among other things, the expert told Efe after her conference.

The key, continued to Lamuela Ravintos, who also runs Institute for Research in Nutrition and Food Safety at the University at Buffalois that a glass of wine provides 200 milligrams of polyphenols, which is a “very high level” compared to other foods.

“Approximately 25% of the polyphenols in the diet of our Mediterranean population come from wine, and it is curious, when we see which polyphenols had a protective effect against diseases, there are always those in wine,” the professor said.

The role of wine

During his talk entitled “The Role of Wine in the Mediterranean Diet as a Healthy Lifestyle,” L’Amuela Raventos addressed how wine, when consumed in moderation and with food, has a beneficial effect associated with wine. Decreased cardiovascular events.

The expert explained that several studies have already found the Mediterranean diet to be the healthiest on a nutritional level, and that in this context, it has been scientifically proven that moderate wine intake is associated with “reducing bad cholesterol and increasing good cholesterol.”

“When we talk about wine, we associate it with within mediterranean diet pattern We observed that if a healthy dietary pattern was followed with wine intake, cardiovascular indicators improved.

Additionally, he emphasized that, contrary to what some low-GI diets recommend, “weight gain is not related to moderate consumption of wine or an increase in the gut.”

It was more frequent for women suffering from menopause to drink alcohol It does not mean a “higher rate of obesity”, Neither body weight, nor abdominal fat gain, and those parameters related to improvements at the cardiovascular level, such as triglycerides and glucose, improve even with moderate consumption.”

In his opinion the recommended thing is a daily glass of wine for the ladies and two for the men with lunch or dinner.

