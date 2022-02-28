This is what will happen in the United Kingdom because of the loss of Queen Elizabeth

last week , Buckingham Palace announced that the Queen Isabel The result of the coronavirus test was positive. A news that caused a lot of concern not only among the closest circle of the king, but also in the British. At the age of 95, Her Majesty is one of the groups most at risk of disease, despite the fact that she has full guidance on the vaccine against the virus. It must be added that in recent months, the Queen’s health was not particularly good and she was suffering from some ailments.

Although positive, the king has only mild symptoms. This means that it continues to maintain part of its activity and meet certain obligations. For example, he canceled many of the video calls in which he was hanging, but he did not miss the phone conversation with the Prime Minister, as part of the weekly meeting he had with him, in the same way that he has been doing since taking office. throne seventy years ago.

Although at the moment the Queen is still in charge of “La Firma”, it may happen that her state of health does not allow this. This means that someone will have to take over temporarily, something that has already happened throughout history.

In this case, as shown by Buckingham PalaceIf the Queen has to suspend her official activities, either because of illness or because she is abroad, two or more of her advisers can serve in her stead.

The members of the council are four members of the royal family, appointed from among the next adults in the line of succession, provided that they have reached the age of twenty-one. The only exception is found in the most direct heir, who can reach this role when he reaches the age of majority.

The state advisors They are authorized to carry out most of the official duties of the monarch, such as attending meetings of the Privy Council, signing routine documents and receiving credentials from new ambassadors to the United Kingdom. However, there are a number of essential constitutional functions that cannot be delegated, such as the affairs of the Commonwealth, the appointment of the Prime Minister, the dissolution of Parliament (unless expressly directed by the Governor) or the creation of peers.

The position of State Counsellor was created in 1937 under the provisions of the Guardianship Act. Prior to 1937, guardianship laws were written and approved only when necessary. To date, there have been nine separate Regency Acts to cover various possibilities since 1728. Shortly after George VI ascended the throne, however, a new Regency Act was passed providing the basis for all future reigns. At this time the new position of State Counsellor was created to cover short-term absences where guardianship is not necessary.

The current members of the State Council are Prince of WalesThe Duke of Cambridge, the Duke of Sussex and the Duke of York. However, should the Queen upset or travel, only Charles and William would be expected to act accordingly.

The Controversial Role of Andrew and Harry

It should not be forgotten that, with the exception of the Prince of Wales and his eldest son, the case of Prince Andrew The Duke of Sussex raises some doubts. And it is that his position within the royal family is complicated for various reasons.

For a long time , Prince Harry He is out of Crown activities and, in fact, received military honors and patronage for withdrawing his desire to live an independent life. In Andrés’ case, the situation translates to the same thing, but the reasons are different. The Duke of York has long been in the spotlight for his affair with Jeffrey Epstein and the abuse allegation of Virginia Jeffrey. Although he avoided prosecution thanks to an agreement with the American, the truth is that his position and image have been seriously damaged and his separation from official activities, to the point that His Highness’ treatment has been withdrawn. . However, nothing was said about the role of the state counselor.

In this context, neither of them is expected to take on such an important role at this time. In fact, BBC royal correspondent Peter Hunt recently wrote on Twitter that “The public will not tolerate Prince Andrew’s progress”. Royal House expert Victoria Howard explained that Harry’s case is different, because with the controversy over his security, it is unlikely he will return to play the role.

However, although the potential role of the Duke of Sussex has been frequently questioned, the truth is that Buckingham Palace recently confirmed that the Duke of Sussex remains a member of the Council of StateAlthough he resides in California. telegraph You mentioned that the Duke is going to renew his lease Frogmore Cottage, which expires on 31 March 2022. This meets the requirements of the “headquarters” of the United Kingdom. Apart from other issues, Members of the Council of State must be British citizens residing in the United Kingdom. If Harry does not have a residence in the UK, at the moment, the next person with the ability to play this role will be Princess Beatrice of York.

Far from the issues directly related to Queen Elizabeth, the truth is that in The moment Carlos takes over the crown, changes can be expected in the advisor system. Camilla, as the King’s wife – just like Kate Middleton when the time comes – would have the immediate right to the role and would replace the Duke of York, in the same way that the children of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge would later do.

Apart from the members of the Council of State, in the event the king dies and his heir is a minor, it will be necessary to appoint a regent. This is a possibility that would only occur if Charles and William died, which would leave George king, but he would not be able to play the sport until he reached adulthood. In this case, according to Regency Businesswho will act in this way will be the next in a row for more than twenty-one years, that is, Prince Harry, because George’s brothers are younger than him.