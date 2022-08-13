This is the processor that every iPhone model has

iPhones have used many processors throughout history, and this is the chip that each processor has used.

It’s been a long time since Apple introduced the first iPhone, and although many don’t know it, the processors were initially not designed by the company. The The first three models used Samsung processors Slight modification by the company.

It wasn’t even iPhone 4 and its A4 chip, when Apple decided to make a historic decision including the first processor that the company built from the ground up. Since then, the evolution has been exponential with improvements every year that have led to M series slide. We have it on Mac.

All processors in every iPhone

The evolution of Apple’s processors during the early years was really amazing, with Processors that have doubled their power from generation to generation. Now the improvements are no longer drastic, Apple has reached a very important level of maturity with its chips.

Below is a list of every Apple iPhone, the processor they used, and the available cores. In parentheses you can see the arrangement of these cores, showing the extension The number of high-performance cores, then the number of high-efficiency cores. Something common in the latest Apple chips.

Model Healer nuclei The original iPhone Samsung APL0098 1 core iPhone 3G Samsung APL0098 1 core iPhone 3GS Samsung APL0298 1 core iPhone 4 A4 1 core iPhone 4s to 5 2 cores Iphone 5 A 6 2 cores iPhone 5C A 6 2 cores iPhone 5s A 7 2 cores iPhone 6 A 8 2 cores iPhone 6 Plus A 8 2 cores iPhone 6s A 9 2 cores iPhone 6s plus A 9 2 cores iPhone SE A 9 2 cores iPhone 7 A10 Fusion 4 cores (2 + 2) iPhone 7 Plus A10 Fusion 4 cores (2 + 2) iPhone X A11 Bionic 6 cores (2 + 4) iPhone 8 A11 Bionic 6 cores (2 + 4) iPhone 8 Plus A11 Bionic 6 cores (2 + 4) iPhone XR A12 Bionic 6 cores (2 + 4) iPhone XS A12 Bionic 6 cores (2 + 4) iPhone XS Max A12 Bionic 6 cores (2 + 4) iPhone 11 A13 Bionic 6 cores (2 + 4) iPhone 11Pro A13 Bionic 6 cores (2 + 4) iPhone 11 ProMax A13 Bionic 6 cores (2 + 4) iPhone SE2 A13 Bionic 6 cores (2 + 4) iPhone 12 minutes A14 Bionic 6 cores (2 + 4) iPhone 12 A14 Bionic 6 cores (2 + 4) iPhone 12 Pro A14 Bionic 6 cores (2 + 4) iPhone 12 ProMax A14 Bionic 6 cores (2 + 4) iPhone 13 mini A15 Bionic 6 cores (2 + 4) iPhone 13 A15 Bionic 6 cores (2 + 4) iPhone 13 Pro A15 Bionic 6 cores (2 + 4) iPhone 13 Pro Max A15 Bionic 6 cores (2 + 4) iPhone SE 3 A15 Bionic 6 cores (2 + 4)

We have also reviewed List of processors that included the iPad Throughout its history, albeit in a state Apple tablets always have a processor designed by the company. Something we didn’t see on the iPhone until the 4th generation.