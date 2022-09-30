EFE.- New coins bearing the portrait of King Charles III were on display for the first time Friday by the factory of The Royal Mint, indicating that the 50 pence will enter circulation within weeks.
The design of the 50pence coins, as well as other commemorative 5pound coins, are the work of British sculptor Martin Jennings.
Coins unveiled today show the king’s face turned to the left, unlike what previous kings faced for centuries.
In addition, unlike what happened with Queen Elizabeth II, the new King Carlos III does not wear the crown.
The new coins will be sold to collectors by the Royal UK Mint from early next week and 50p will be in circulation before the end of the year.
These coins will circulate with those featuring a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II, who died at the age of eight at the age of 96.
Anne Jessup, a slim advisor at the Royal Mint, noted that coins last about 20 years, so those featuring a portrait of Elizabeth II and her firstborn will live together for many years.
From the beginning of 2023, coins from 1 pence to 2 pounds will be minted, which will be used daily and will bear the same image as Carlos.
“Citizens shouldn’t worry if they have coins with the Queen. We’ll keep them in circulation,” Jessup said.
