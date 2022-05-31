This is the most successful movie of 2022!

If you immediately think of Morbius’ recently released masterpiece after reading the title, you’ll be sadly disappointed. While the movie has spawned some of the best memes in recent memory, the vampire adventure doesn’t quite live up to the other films of the year. One of them, for example, is the new movie about the world’s best detective, Batman. Batman has now grossed around $370 million in the US, making it the highest-grossing US film of 2022.

Doctor Strange 2 beats Batman

However, that record has now been surpassed by another superhero movie, and instead of DC, Marvel is taking the lead again. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was released in theaters just this month, and over the past few weeks the movie has remained at number one at the box office. Overall, Stephen Strange’s New Adventures brought in $370 million in profits in the United States, and this figure rose to about $868 million worldwide. This earns the movie a spot on the list One of the 50 most successful films.





The movie isn’t likely to ever break the billion mark, but at least $900 million is certainly a realistic target for Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness. You can find out what we saw in the movie in our review of the movie Doctor Strange 2. In a separate article, we also tell you about all the surprises, spoilers, and deaths that happened in the movie.

If you haven’t seen the movie in theaters yet, you might not even need to leave the house to enjoy Doctor Strange 2. A recent glitch at Disney may have revealed the movie’s release date at Disney Plus, which isn’t far off. Also, there is currently some speculation that a certain fight scene from the game was brazenly stolen from one of the indie games.