This is the luxury clinic in Switzerland where Charlene de Monaco hides

Days after the expected return of Princess Charlene (43) For Monaco, the secrecy surrounding his state of health was complete. Just a few photos of his arrival in the emirate with Prince Albert And their children, the twins jack s Gabriel , testifies to the return of the former swimmer. On November 16, an official statement was issued by the Palace of Grimaldi stating that the Princess has to continue her recovery, so she will not be able to attend the National Day celebrations in Monaco that take place on November 19: “The Princess is experiencing a deep public fatigue. He needs a period of calm and rest.

The statement, issued on behalf of Alberto and Charlene, goes on to say: “Having fought off illness for the past few months, the Princess is currently recovering and will continue to do so over the next few weeks, to recover from a state of deep general depression and fatigue.” To announce that Princess Charlene will not be able to attend this year’s National Day celebrations with her family and the people of Monaco.As soon as his health permits, he hopes to resume his princely duties and spend time with the Monegasques.To protect the comfort and privacy essential to recovery, The location of the princess will be kept strictly confidential ».

Since then, the international press has worked day and night to find out where the princess is hiding and what her true health is. This week, the German newspaper “Bild” got the answer. As they say, the wife of Albert II is recovering in a private clinic in the Swiss Alps. A few hours later, the French press determined that Charlene from Monaco is in the luxurious Paracelsus Recovery Center (in Zurich with views of the Swiss mountains). «Addiction and Mental Health Clinic The most personal and secret in the world » Featuring 15 professionals, including therapists and other specialists, it provides treatments for addiction, depression and anxiety, as well as eating and mental disorders.

Famous for being one of the most famous and exclusive detox centers in the world, there are many celebrities and millionaire businessmen who hid within its four walls to tackle their problems. And it is that this five-star accommodation is not suitable for all budgets, as its prices for the month of assistance range from 306 thousand euros, 95,748 euros or 47,865 euros, depending on the treatment required.

The penthouse rooms have an area of ​​250 square meters, are luxuriously furnished and equipped with “all necessary medical and clinical infrastructure”, and each has A psychiatrist is available 24 hours a day .