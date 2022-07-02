This is the habit of Elon Musk and Bill Gates to be more productive. (Photo: CNN Spanish)

For most people, time is a precious commodity that seems to run out quickly, for example, during the week and during the day, it seems that you can’t handle work, exercise, socializing, rest and doing household chores like cleaning and cooking.

Anyway, everyone is supposed to have some free time left, some more than others, of course, and The way this time is used is what can differentiate the perception between having a productive day or a normal day, as assumed by the five-hour rule that Elon Musk and Bill Gates typically apply.

According to the calculations of those who practice this rule, they take 8 hours of sleep per day, there are 16 hours of awakening per day, but if the hours for work are calculated, then there are almost 9 free hours left.

However, those nine hours are used for daily activities such as bathing, cleaning the house, cooking, and transportation.

Subtracting all these activities, at least several people should be leftIt’s a free hour a day, although most of them spend it checking social networks on their mobile phones, which in the long run is a huge waste of time, At least that’s what technology moguls Elon Musk and Bill Gates have said, who have also said on several occasions that the way time is managed will distinguish those who will succeed in life from those who will not.

Well, it turns out that there is a way to make use of free time which will positively affect people’s lives, He dedicates an hour a day from Monday to Friday to learn something new or practice a trade.

By doing these activities, apart from making the days more productive, the brain will be trained and new skills and abilities will be gained. Another famous figure in history who devoted an hour a day to self-education, meditation and reflection is Benjamin Franklin.

All this can be very motivating, but if you think about the burden of activities that you have to do every day, mental and physical exhaustion can be a hindrance, However, here are some tips to start including this habit in your daily life.

Reading has always been considered the fastest and most effective way to learn something new, however, if you are starting to include the five hour rule, not much will be achieved by trying to read after a hard day of work, traffic and tasks. Unless you are a fan of books.

so it is, It is a good idea to start with the facilities that the Internet and technology provide, such as podcasts, video lessons, and audiobooks.Even social networks do not have to be enemies in the mission to become productive, because if the algorithm is trained, it will display relevant content.

For example, it has often been said that people in China use TikTok to learn and watch content about science and culture, and in this side of the world there are not a few creators dedicated to this type of topic.

Likewise, on the web there are countless interactive courses and totally entertaining educational articles.

On the other hand, writer Tim Harford said that to achieve success in some aspect of life, “First of all, let us find and try new activities; second, when we try something new, let us do it to the extent that failure can be survived; third, let us think and learn from our mistakes as we move forward.”

With the above, it’s not necessary to find an easy, emotional major from the start, but exploration is part of including the five-hour rule in daily habits.

For example, someone might have started learning about web programming, but then found out that they really liked drawing, so they ended up taking art classes on weekends and weekdays to learn an hour a day about digital marketing, because they decided to open their own virtual store of items Artistic, which may be his new profession in the future.

In fact, This example was the real case of many people who were able to do business And very interesting initiatives, so trying to learn, even for a few minutes a day, can make a difference. Samuel Beckett said, “Try again, fail again, fail better.”

