This is the best-selling Swiss Army Knife on Amazon, with seven tools and 13 functions | Show

The Victorinox Hiker Swiss Army Knife includes seven tools with 13 functions.

Good weather is the perfect invitation to go out for a walk or trek for a day or more in the middle of nature. For this, it is necessary to get the right equipment from sport shoes and the ones cane Suitable for easy walking to a back bag and water filter To be prepared for any circumstance.

In this sense, if there was an essential article for solving major contingencies during foreign trips, it would be pocket knife. Specifically, the Victorinox Hiker Swiss Army Knife Do you Best seller and one of Top Rated on Amazonwith Over 5000 positive user reviews. The form stands out for embedding Seven tools and performance 13 jobs Various, with the best quality materials.

Seven tools and 13 functions

Get ready for any unexpected event in the middle temper nature with this survival knife, which provides you with everything you need to spend several days in the fresh air. To do this, include Seven tools which contribute together 13 jobswhat are they: big paperAnd the small paperAnd the can openerAnd the 3mm screwdriverAnd the bottle openerAnd the wire stripperAnd the 6 mm screwdriverAnd the sawAnd the ½ . Phillips screwdriverAnd the tooth pickAnd the lathe punchAnd the tweezers s bell.

In the opinion of An Amazon customer For those who have tried it, it is “a perfect knife for going out into the mountain”, because it is “relatively small, but it is not lacking in anything”. Moreover , Pelayo . user He comments that the knife has “excellent quality of materials and a perfect choice of tools that you can carry in your pocket on a daily basis,” with the saw as the “star tool” of the group.

build quality

being Victorinox utility knifeexistence is guaranteed Made in Switzerlandwith Tradition over 100 years from the brand. In addition, the kasha is made of Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)article rShock Resistant s Highly recyclable. In general, the knife has Weight 77 grams And when folded, it has a coil Height only 16 mmWhich makes it easy to carry in a backpack or even a trouser pocket.

The User Sarah It “weights a little and shows very high quality,” he asserts. He adds that “the edge of the knife is very sharp” and that “the saw is also very good; you can see 4 or 5 cm thick branches without any problem.” with it coincides with customer pol: “It is one of the relatively simpler models [de Victorinox], but every one of the tools it includes are of the highest quality. But the ultimate quality of the truth, it is not a saying. They have a very difficult installation and are very practical when it comes to using them in the real world.”

