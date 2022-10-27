This is the best profile for Tinder

Tinder. (Photo: LaSexta)

There is a way that users of this app can get more traffic to dating apps And it won’t be necessary to try to get the best picture anymore.

That is, science can now help and advise on What is the ideal profile on sites like TinderAnd the And we no longer have the best photo gallery to impress a potential partner

Study determines the most attractive Tinder profile

Due to the change in the socio-economic ecosystem, it is known that many people are now turning to dating apps to find the best pairs for them, and Tinder It is the most common in this sense, where the user has to create a profile and then go through the bid interface ‘Likes’ To other profiles so that you get the long-awaited match and thus find a partner.

However, those who are not attractive or attractive enough to get much ‘Love her’ On Tinder, they should work on a very original profile and be fun in the conversation afterwards.

dating apps. (Photo: AppDating)

More recently, researchers in Tilburg University In the Netherlands, 775 people were asked to rate different profiles on different dating sites, and for each profile they had to say how funny they were, as well as whether they thought they were smart or attractive.

At the end of the study, they found that people whose profiles contained Most original writing in the form of metaphors, Insufficiently used adjectives and specific examples rank higher in terms of humour, intelligence, and attractiveness.

With that, thanks to Insider, he asked for advice from Two dating experts On how to highlight profile description in dating.

(Getty Images)

What experts say about how to be more attractive on Tinder

On the other hand, the treatment of online dating Sarah Tech Tell the aforementioned broker that the most original profiles are the ones that use metaphors and naming certain things or personality traits. For example, instead of saying “He loves to eat,” comment that one could say, “Coffee, crackers with cheese, and jam are essential in the morning ritual.”

Instead of saying “we have to meet and see where things go”, the best thing is to say “I would like to take you to the brewery and we can relax with some drinks”. Or, if you’re feeling adventurous, say “I’m ready for a kart race.”

On the other hand, she suggests that if you do not know how to describe yourself, it is better to ask your best friend to do it for you, and you will definitely find out the overlooked aspects of your personality.

Dating apps (Photo: Freepick)

Relationship Consultant Rachel DialtoFor his part, he insists that focusing on things you don’t want in a profile can create a negative atmosphere in this type of network and make it less successful.

He advises people to include “the core values ​​and the things that make human relationships work” in their profiles. In this way, when creating a profile description in a file social networksit is desirable that it be original in the description, Avoid negative phrases It is clear that good manners and respect in the subsequent conversation in the foreground.

Read on