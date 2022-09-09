This is the artist who conquers the freezing temperature challenge in Finland

The contemporary artists Located Facing challenges Increasingly amazing. David Buba, 29 years oldknown as Create giant photos The most professional in Huge blocks of floating ice in the Baltic Sea.

The young man moves to these blocks swimming in the seaholding the flag cold temperatures from sea water. When he gets to them, he uses charcoal and dirt in a spray can and paints the surface. This is where he crafts his art, turning it into stunning graphics.

However, added to all the difficulty involved in this, besides the time, since then You only have four hours before the clumps of ice clump together or end up crumbling and moving away.

In the video you can see some drawings of a series called “broken”Where the human faces appear broken as evidenced by the video above.

How was the process

David explained it Exercise for two winters before starting this plan. Then he had to mark the ice and take a picture from above, which took him a long time to be able to take pictures.

This series is considered as Art is ephemeralBecause it just lasts short period of time before the block separation ends. Art was born out of his love for adventure and challenges.

The series has become very popular and about 100 photo and video impressions related to it have been sold.

Contemporary artists present a wide variety of art

As we told you a few days ago, another young man, Devon Rodriguez, Spread thanks to social media Photographing unidentified passengers on the New York subway. Also with limited time to make his creations, once he draws the faces of the passengers, he gives the drawing to his models Record your reaction and share it on TikTok.