This is how the Martha’s Vineyard community responded to the arrival of immigrants

(CNN) – In the hours after nearly 50 immigrants landed on Martha’s Vineyard in two planes sent by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the islanders, still suffering from unexpected arrivals, rushed to the aid of the newcomers.

“We got food, we got clothes, we got … different things, so much so that we had to move this donation delivery site to the fire department,” James Haggerty, city manager, Edgartown, Massachusetts, told CNN Wednesday.

Hagerty added that city officials had to post on social media that they did not need more donations, as items continued to flow.

“I think it’s a testament to the island community and it’s a testament to the citizens of Edgartown, it’s a testament to everything that’s going on now,” he said.

“We’ve been through Covid, we’ve been through hurricanes, we’ve been through this, we’ve been through as many things as imaginable for a small community and out of every one of them we’ve grown vineyards, because we’re resilient,” Hagerty said.

The city is no stranger to large flows of residents. Off the coast of Massachusetts, Martha’s Vineyard is home to Edgartown and several other towns, and is known as an elegant summer destination for affluent vacationers.

Haggerty said that while the city’s winter population is a few hundred people, it swells to several thousand during the warmer months when they welcome tourists in summer.

The island’s year-round population is estimated at around 20,000 which can swell to over 100,000 during the peak tourist season.

But the town manager said the challenge with the arrival of migrants this week was that it was unexpected, and that it all happened “at the last minute”.

In addition to donations, cities on the island, as well as nonprofit and community groups, are helping with efforts to care for immigrants, provide shelter, food and care for them, according to a Dukes County government post on Facebook.

“We are grateful to the many members of the local community and neighborhood who have reached out to offers of support,” county officials wrote in the mail.

Haggerty said the biggest help city officials need right now is financial help: Immigrants have a variety of needs, including moving to a different city in the United States and getting transportation to get there.

“We are trying to deal with it as best we can,” Haggerty said. “Needs are diverse and financial support will facilitate many of these diversifications.”

The arrival of immigrants is the latest step in a series of actions Republican governors have taken to move immigrants into liberal northern cities and states in protest of the Biden administration’s policies on the southern border.

Also this week, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said he sent two buses of immigrants to Vice President Kamala Harris’s residence in the nation’s capital, and Thursday’s arrival captured unsuspecting volunteers. Democratic leaders denounced the moves and the White House press secretary called them “cruel and deliberate political hoaxes.”

