This is how one of the technologies most valued by hearing aid enthusiasts works

one of the The most common technical items are wireless headphones. The comfort in use or Multiple tasks to dor with them make these devices Consumer preferences.

But, there is a property that, when known, cannot be left less well-known in detail: Noise canceling.

Not all Bluetooth hearing aids include this possibility.so those who do, become a great addition when choosing this item as a complement to a smartphone.

What is the topic of technology? Noise canceling is able to isolate ambient noiseallowing for a more comfortable noise experience in places with high noise pollution.

Some brands go even further and include active noise cancellation in their headphones. (ANC), where the same device is the one that can dynamically and intelligently suppress the noise, and adapt to the most suitable level.

One of the companies that listed ANC is Huaweiwhich, along with its FreeBuds range of headphones, has pioneered and applied new noise-cancelling technologies such as the HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 2. But, what?How do you extract the juice? For this feature that is characterized by vast improvements over the competition?

Study: maximum concentration

Moments like in the studio With some company music, in a library for example, HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 2 can detect their presence inside the study room, and It accommodates one of the three available ANC modes.

In case like above, Warm mode is activatedWhich generates less pressure on the ear and provides a comfortable experience, especially for those who are more sensitive.

Alone time in the cafeteria

Some people consider being alone in a café to be a hobbyEnjoy reading a book, working or studying in places like the ones we mentioned Ambient noise may be a little louderTherefore, hearing aids should better prevent noise pollution.

The HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 2 activates General Mode Balances ambient sounds and uses for moments spent at home or in the office.

Relax in public transport and travel

It is common to wear headphones on the subway or on public transportation. Even when traveling by plane, turbine noise can be very intense. For this, HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 2 activates Ultra mode For road trips, because it precisely defines and controls the external sound field.

And in the case of traveling by plane, the noise cancellation feature is activated It is automatically activated during the flight, to enjoy the audio content without interference.

What about calls?

While wireless headphones are highly regarded for sound quality, they are

provide, You should also take into account how good your microphones areespecially for remote calls or meetings.

Therefore, the HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 2In addition to having active noise cancellation for sound, They also have noise cancellation for calls, which is called Clear Calls.

Technology powered by four microphones and an exclusive Huawei algorithmHearing aids can more accurately capture human voices, isolate ambient noise This will make it possible for the person you are talking to can hear you better.Even if you are in a noisy environment. until, Huawei’s technology is so modern that it has a new windproof designWhich reduces breeze noise when running or cycling.

The new HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 2 wireless headphones are an excellent choice For those looking for the best sound quality, whatever the scenario. The best thing is that they will be arriving in Chile in the next few weeksTherefore, the brand invites everyone to follow its official channels to know the date of its release.