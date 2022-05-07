This is how a black hole is heard: NASA has managed to translate the imperceptible sound of humans | Technique

Thanks to sound waves recorded by NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory, scientists were able to encode the sound of a distant black hole and make it audible to humans for the first time.

Have you ever wondered what a black hole sounds like? Well, the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has figured out how to make sound audible.

On Wednesday (05.04.2022) NASA released audio showing the sound emitted by a black hole located in the Perseus galaxy group, discovered in 2003.

Thanks to the sound waves captured by the X-ray Observatory Chandra (CXC) for an organism, scientists have been able to identify and translate the sounds that an astronomical body has.

If a black hole erupts in space and no one is there to observe it, does it make a sound? Don’t worry; The Tweet embed New observatory here #BlackHallowek Sonication of clusters of distant, distant galaxies. Listen: https://t.co/yGu0RuP7TX pic.twitter.com/6rAgJafmAa – NASA (@NASA) May 5 2022

How does sound travel in space?

Contrary to what many might think, and despite the fact that most of it consists of a large vacuum, sound is in space. But in order for these waves to be able to travel, there are certain requirements. for example, There are large amounts of gas in thousands of galaxies.

This time, the researchers found that The pressure waves sent by this black hole caused ripples in the hot gas of the Perseus cluster of galaxies, that produced a sound that distinguishes a tone.

Sonication listen to the sound of a black hole

The observation that appeared in the analyzes of the black hole, according to NASA, has About 57 octaves below middle C. Since humans do not have the ability to perceive this musical note, the researchers were able to adapt the sound to be able to hear it.

The technique known as “sonication”, Which is understood as the translation of astronomical data into sound, it is allowed to make further observations, making it possible to hear them.

Quadrillion Octave Higher

This sonication allowed the recombination of the waves captured in the human hearing range, 57 and 58 octaves above the actual pitchin numbers, 144 quadrillion and 288 quadrillion are heard times higher than its original frequency (a quadrillion is 1,000,000,000,000).

Although this is not the first sonication ever performed, no other sound similar to it has been performed before, because the real sound waves recorded by CXC have been reviewed.