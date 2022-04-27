“They think they will play against Australia”

Rodolfo ArruabarinaCoach The United Arab EmiratesHe admitted that he was aware of the friendly that would be held Peru national team With New Zealand Next June 5 at the RCDE stadium in Barcelona. The Argentine DT also admitted that they will analyze in more depth the team of his compatriot Ricardo Gareca.

“In South America, we know that Peru has a friendly match against New Zealand. Maybe they think they’ll play Australia so they have a similar match, but with more technical qualityHe referred to the friendly match between Peru and New Zealand.

In the following lines, the former Boca Juniors coach and former partner of Nolberto Solano spoke about Blanqueroga. “We will analyze the Garica team in more depth. Also, from time to time I speak “Ñol”, although not much now. Our duty is to analyze both matches, focusing first on Australia“.

Finally, Vasco indicated that the Peruvian national team was more accustomed to World Cup events than the UAE. “We haven’t been to the World Cup in over 30 years. Australia and Peru are more used to playing this kind of situation, but things changed with the singles match“.

It is necessary to remember that the winner of the duel between The United Arab Emirates s Australiawill measure forces with Peru In the play-off for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. This game will take place on June 13 in Doha from 1:00 PM Peruvian time (6:00 PM GMT).