name recognition Interim President of Venezuela deductible Juan Guaido On the US side, her days appear to be numbered and she will cease in January 2023 for a position that never meant anything for legal purposes, other than being able to access certain assets in foreign banks.

This is how two Venezuelan opposition sources close to Guaidó made it known for the series CNN. According to one of them, Washington plans to withdraw its recognition of the “interim president” in January, when a new legislative term begins in the United States Congress.

On the other hand, other reviewed sources confirmed the authenticity of the article published today, Thursday, by the British newspaper financial times Announcing the end of this recognition wrested by the United Kingdom, the European Union and even some Latin American countries, such as Colombia Ivan Duque.

Guaido, who was recognized as “interim president” by more than fifty countries in 2019 by declaring himself this distinction after not recognizing the results of the 2018 presidential election, has seen his political weight abroad diminish every year. In addition to his leadership within the internal opposition to the government of President Nicolas Maduro.

This political irrelevance became even more apparent after the 2020 elections, as Chavismo was able to regain a majority in the National Assembly.

Washington’s decision comes at a time when the Venezuelan opposition is engaged in the process of selecting a single candidate for the upcoming presidential elections scheduled for 2024.