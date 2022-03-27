They reveal evidence of a Russian cell’s connection to the riots in the protests in Colombia

The authorities are still on the path of what could be a large network to destabilize public order and democracy in Colombia with the support of Russian citizens who even They would divert resources to the groups that were behind the turmoil and damage left by the recent protests in the country, And that is for 2019.

This was revealed by the investigative unit of the newspaper El Tiempo, which had access to the file of the investigation led by British and Colombian intelligence agents, the DEA and the CIA, which arose after it became known that a high-ranking officer of the armed forces was the Colombian army Frequent confrontations with the Russian people and a strange increase in their finances.

The officer was dismissed from his post after making sure of that You have discovered relevant information about the processing and destination of expenditures earmarked for national security. Subsequently, their common interlocutors were intercepted and monitored: one of the preliminary conclusions is that their actions are part of a complex money-laundering scheme, in which money is sent from Moscow, the Russian capital, to cities such as Bogota and Medellin.

Two active groups of Russians

According to El Tiempo’s article, transfers are made from the largest bank in Russia and Eastern Europe, Sberbank, and money is withdrawn in pesos at ATMs and cryptocurrencies. Investigators in this case have strong indications of this In Medellin and Bogota there are two groups of Russians who will participate in this network.

One of them was coined by a woman who took a flight, in December 2021, from the capital of Antioquia to Panama and from there to Moscow. The second, according to the file, is led by a man known by the pseudonym of Servac, who will be a lawyer, will work in the tourism sector and move around Colombia with a Russian consular certificate under which he has no criminal record.