They rescue a Venezuelan family that has disappeared on the San Andres Sea Route

A Venezuelan family was missing on the San Andres Seaway, ColombiaShe was rescued last weekend by fishermen in Costa Rican waters.

The group, which includes minors, remained stray on the high seas for six days. They suffer from sunburn and dehydration, and are currently receiving medical attention in Costa Rica.

The Venezuelans have been identified as Yaraida Alvarez, Miguel Oliveros, Michel Oliveros, Christian Rodriguez, Manuel Medina, Christian Miguel and Christopher Rodriguez, the latter two under nine and six years old.

In the boat named La Ola 22, signed with license plate CP-07-1388, he left with family and three crew members from San Andres Island on August 8, 2022 around 7:00 p.m. for the destination, Korn Island Municipality, Nicaragua, where they never arrived .

After the relatives lost contact with the boat, they turned to the media and social networks to report the disappearance of the seven Venezuelans.

It was initially said that the boat sank after hitting a switch on the road. However, journalist Roberto Bermúdez pointed out in Twitter That the group had been stolen and thrown into the water by the sailors themselves.

They were robbed by the sailors themselves and then dumped in the water. They lasted six days on the high seas, and were rescued by fishermen from Costa Rica, said the responsible for the Instagram account Chamos Noticias Panamá.

This information was provided by one of those rescued, according to Bermudez.

The Venezuelan family left Valencia, Carabobo, for San Andres. From there they would travel along the dangerous sea route to Nicaragua and then to Honduras, where they would cross into the United States. This has become an alternative for migrants who do not want to cross the Darien Forest, which separates Colombia from Panama.

