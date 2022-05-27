You have created your account at EL TIEMPO. Get to know and customize your profile.
A verification message will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
No, change mail Yes, send
The failures were reported throughout Thursday.
The failures were reported throughout Thursday.
Users of the social network reported problems with accessing their accounts and downloading the “Feed”.
Look to check out El Casamentiras at ts.
May 26, 2022, 01:50 pm
Instagram, from Meta Platforms, Inc. Thursday morning, May 26thas reported by outage tracking platform Downdetector.com.
Thousands of users of the social network reported problems with accessing the “feed” and seeing the posts of their acquaintances, others could not even log in, while in other cases, the application invited them to create an account, as if their profile does not exist
Social network problems also affected “Stories”That disappears 24 hours after being posted. According to some people, these stories are not uploaded.
Additionally, they report flaws in the filters and effects people use in Stories. Several owners of Apple mobile phones reported that they received the following message: “This effect cannot be used on your device.”
(Also read:Batteries! Facebook is making changes to its privacy policies).
As usual, Many Instagram users have moved to other social networks, such as Twitterto check what was going on, and of course to add a bit of humor to the matter with memes.
And according to what was reported by the “Reuters” news agency, the company that owns Instagram, Meta, did not respond to its request to find out the reason for the fall of the social network on Thursday.
weather trends
May 26, 2022, 01:50 pm
Download the weather app
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
keep going down
To find more content
arrived in Content Limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest digital weather Unlimited. Open an account now!
* 900 COP / month for the first two months
We know you love to always be informed.
Create an account and enjoy:
- Access to newsletters With the best current news.
- Suspension The news that interests you.
- Memorizes your favorite items.
Create an account and you can Enjoy our content from any device.
Subtly charming zombie buff. Amateur analyst. Proud tvaholic. Beer fanatic. Web expert. Evil troublemaker. Passionate internet maven. Gamer. Food evangelist.