Instagram, from Meta Platforms, Inc. Thursday morning, May 26thas reported by outage tracking platform Downdetector.com.

Thousands of users of the social network reported problems with accessing the “feed” and seeing the posts of their acquaintances, others could not even log in, while in other cases, the application invited them to create an account, as if their profile does not exist

Social network problems also affected “Stories”That disappears 24 hours after being posted. According to some people, these stories are not uploaded.

Additionally, they report flaws in the filters and effects people use in Stories. Several owners of Apple mobile phones reported that they received the following message: “This effect cannot be used on your device.”

(Also read:Batteries! Facebook is making changes to its privacy policies).

As usual, Many Instagram users have moved to other social networks, such as Twitterto check what was going on, and of course to add a bit of humor to the matter with memes.

And according to what was reported by the “Reuters” news agency, the company that owns Instagram, Meta, did not respond to its request to find out the reason for the fall of the social network on Thursday.

weather trends