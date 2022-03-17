They reject the expansion of NATO, the military arm of imperialism “Granma”

Political, intellectual, and pacifist leaders from Iberian America and other parts of the world rejected the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), which they view as the military arm of neoliberal capitalism.

In a statement, posted on the NoMoreOTAN Twitter account, they denounced that the expansion of the military alliance with nuclear weapons helps explain the current situation in the world, which was aggravated by the special military operation that Russia deployed to prevent Ukraine from becoming its base. NATO threatens its security.

Intellectuals, personalities, pacifists, political leaders and leaders of different countries are joining humanity’s rant against NATO, an initiative that promotes peace through various actions in the face of events in Eastern Europe.#NoMoreNATO #NoMasNATO pic.twitter.com/uSRgiOn7du – NoMoreOTAN (NomoreOtan) March 16, 2022

The signatories condemned the global spread of the organization’s military bases. They also expressed their solidarity with the families who lost loved ones during the clashes in Eastern Europe, and demanded a peaceful and negotiated solution to the standoff between NATO and Russia.

Likewise, they demanded the immediate cessation of unilateral coercive measures against Russia and other peoples of the world. In addition, they called on the United Nations to demand that the great powers respect life and put an end to censorship of the media.