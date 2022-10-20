They recorded a riot of Venezuelans at the Mexican border station

The Mexican border region is experiencing an increased influx of immigration from Venezuela and other countries in the region, which represents more than 55,000 illegal immigrants.





politeness | A security operation went to the place in order to “protect” people



Nearly 200 Venezuelan immigrants, stranded in Mexico, rioted Wednesday at the National Institute of Migration (INM) station in Tijuana, Mexico.

It appears that a group of 40 people stormed areas near the National Institute of Migration on Wednesday morning, in order to incite the migrants gathered there to join the protest to demand that they not be deported, as part of the new immigration measure. That the US government launched last week for the citizens of Venezuela.

A public security operation has been deployed at the site so that it can “keep the safety of staff and migrants themselves”.

The Minister of Security and Protection of Citizens of the Municipality of Tijuana, Jose Fernando Sanchez, confirmed this to the media after receiving an invitation to assist in the presence of the security force.

It also turned out that after the disturbances at the said immigration station, the authorities transferred a group of Venezuelans to the INM station in Mexicali, the capital of Baja California, to maintain greater control.

The venue was also attended by Red Cross staff to help some of the people who have experienced some changes due to the events, as well as staff from the California State Human Rights Commission (Cedhbc) to record what happened.

Relatives of the people working at the said immigration station also went to the place and informed the media that the people had contacted them from inside via video calls to ask for help, as they did not know what could happen at that time.

The municipal authorities did not record any injuries or damages in particular due to these events, while the Federal Migration Authority did not specify any official position in this regard.

The facts reflect the growing influx of immigrants from Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela, who accounted for more than 55,000 illegal immigrants found at the US border with Mexico in August, with a year-on-year increase of 175%.

The region is seeing a record influx of immigration into the United States, with Customs and Border Protection (CBP) intercepting more than 2.15 million people so far in the 2022 fiscal year.

Get information instantly on your cell phone. Join the Diario Primicia group on WhatsApp through the following link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/HWyKZ9dACBI9Tl0joLIRVu

We’re also on Telegram as DiarioPrimicia, join us here:https://t.me/diarioprimicia