They qualify for a historic day through the referendum in Chile (+ photos) • Workers

Chilean personalities confirmed, today, that the referendum to determine the future of the constitutional project will go down in history as a victory for democracy due to the high participation, security and fluidity of voting.

Rep. Carol Cariola, Consent Command Coordinator, called for the day to be enjoyed with order and joy and explained that there had been a long wait for a concrete and real opportunity to change the Magna Carta.

The legislator added that this day will be very important for the history of Chile in the coming years.

He emphasized that the massive work in the past few days and the intense work on the ground that was done during the campaign will be reflected in the results at the end of the day.

Liberal Party deputy Vlado Mirosevic reported that a total of 39,000 table representatives were deployed across the country to ensure the cleanliness of the event.

Mirosevic, who cast his vote in the northern city of Arica, said they will wait for the results tonight and anticipate celebrations around every corner.

After casting her vote, government spokeswoman Camila Vallejo told the press that “the road has been long, and it has not been without difficulties, but we should feel proud of what we have achieved.”

During the morning until noon the influx of voters was very high, but the speed of voting prevented crowds from forming inside the reception centres.

Tables will close at 6:00 pm local time, unless there are citizens interested in voting, and the constituency has confirmed that after two hours a clear trend in the results should be known.

The Chilean president exercises the right to vote

Chile’s President, Gabriel Boric, today exercised the right to vote in his hometown of Punta Arenas, capital of the Magallanes region, during the referendum on the proposal for a new constitution.

On Sunday, more than 15 million Chileans were called to the polls to express approval or disapproval of the constitutional text that seeks to replace the text in place since the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990).

Borek sent a hug to all those who are abroad, in rural communities, in cities, in the mountains and the Andes, on beaches, everywhere exercising their duty and right to be the heroes of Chile’s history.

This is a historic moment in which it is important for all of us to feel proud, said the President, who called for calm and reassurance on this day.

The President emphasized that regardless of the outcome, his government, along with the entire society, will advance in justice, equality and development for all.

Borek expressed his commitment to holding broad national unity for all sectors of civil society and political parties to move forward in this process.

(taken from Latin Press)