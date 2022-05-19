They have discovered 200 malicious apps that can steal your Facebook credentials

Share

They discovered hundreds of apps in the Google Play Store that contain malware responsible for stealing all your information on Facebook, including banking details and credentials.

The Google It makes special efforts to enforce its rules in Google Play Store To make all available applications safe for users. However, things don’t always go well. As they have since discovered Trend MicroAnd There are 200 virus infected apps that can steal your credentials and other data Facebook.

This malware in question It’s called facestealer It focuses on extracting data from the users it affects. This result deserves our full attention, as experts confirm that Facestealer is in Apps downloaded thousands of times. If you have any of these apps installed, you already know it You must delete it immediately.

Facestealer, the malware that can steal your Facebook data

Trend Micro He conducted an investigation, in which he discovered the existence of 200 applications infected with a virus called Facestealer. This isn’t the first time we’re hearing about it, as it was first found in July 2021. Plus, a few months ago we warned you about it This virus was in Craftsart Cartoon Photo Tools and can It leads to the theft of your Facebook account.

The study by experts discovered that Facestealer is present in many other applications, some of which are popular in the Google Store. one of them It’s called Daily Fitness OLa sports app created specifically for Facebook data theft From those users who have installed it.

This virus mimics the Facebook login page to maintain your social network credentials.

What this app does is prompt the user to sign in with their Facebook account. It is easy to fall into the trap, because the displayed page is so Exactly the same displayed on the social network by Mark Zuckerberg. Once logged in, the spyware Encrypts information and sends it to Russian servers.

In this simple way, Facestealer keeps all the data related to the attacked Facebook account. For example, get pictures, Login credentialsand physical addresses as well bank data associated.

Other applications infected with this virus are Enjoy photo editor, jigsaw camera, photo puzzle, photo Swarm and Business Meta Manager. to me Trend MicroOf the 200 infected apps, 42 belong to the VPN category, 20 are camera apps and 13 are photo editing apps, while the rest serve other unspecified functions.

Based on our checks, it appears that Google has already removed most of these apps from Play Store. However, you should proceed to remove it from your mobile phone or tablet if you have installed it, and of course, Pay close attention to the apps you download In the future.

