They have been added to the endangered species list – El Financiero

The koala officially announced in Danger of extinction This Friday in eastern Australia, where they are prey diseasesAnd lost habitat and others Threats.

The federal environment minister, Susan Lee, has lowered the conservation status across the country’s east coast, in Queensland, New South Wales and the Australian Capital Territory, on the recommendation of the government’s Scientific Committee on Endangered Species.

It was previously listed as an endangered species.

Many koalas in Australia suffer from chlamydia. Koala numbers in New South Wales have fallen by between 33 per cent and 61 per cent since 2001. In 2020, a parliamentary inquiry has warned the species could become extinct before 2050 without urgent intervention.

The koala population in Queensland has halved since 2001 due to drought, fires and deforestation. Some are killed in dog attacks or run over on highways.

“The Kola family went from being unlisted, to being weak, to being to be in danger within a decade. “This is a surprisingly fast decline,” said Stuart Blanch, a conservation scientist at WWF-Australia.

“Today’s decision is welcome, but it will not prevent koalas from sliding into extinction unless accompanied by stronger laws and incentives for landowners to protect their forest homes,” he said.

The Australian Koala Foundation estimates that there are Less than 100,000 koalas in the wild, maybe up to 43 thousand. Summer bushfires between 2019 and 2020 killed at least 6,400 animals, as rescuers worked hard to save them and treat their injuries.

There was a lot of pressure on the koalas. The black summer fires were, of course, a turning point. “But we know that koalas are vulnerable to damage climate change and to diseasesLee told reporters in the Blue Mountains on Friday.

Lai said vaccinations to prevent and treat chlamydia among koalas, and using drones to study them and restore habitat are ways the government is helping protect vulnerable marsupials.

The government maintains that listing koalas as endangered will highlight threats and help address them, while conservation groups argue that more must be done to prevent their extinction.

The Australian Koala Foundation has called for legislation to protect them and limit land clearing and mining projects that destroy their habitats. She says koalas are also threatened with extinction in Victoria and South Australia.

Deborah Tabart, president of the foundation, said that classifying koalas as critically endangered is “no more than symbolic gesture“.

“Behind all the photo opportunities and political rhetoric, they (the federal government) continue to approve of Destroy the koala habitat“, She said.