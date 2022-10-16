They found the remains of a German mountaineer who disappeared 32 years ago in the Swiss Alps | Europe | Dr..

The police of the Swiss Canton of Valley, located in the southwest of the country, confirmed on Monday (2022/08) that the skeleton and other remains discovered a few weeks ago in the Stockje glacier, in the popular tourist destination in Zermatt, belong to the German mountaineer who disappeared 32 years ago.

DNA analyzes of the bones, found on July 26 by two French mountaineers, confirmed that they were the remains of the aforementioned mountaineer, who was 27 years old at the time of his disappearance.

“DNA comparison made it possible to determine that these were indeed the bones of a mountaineer who had disappeared since August 1990,” the local police said.

The climber wanted to reach the Italian Alps

The German mountaineer had set off from Chamonix, in the French Alps, with the intention of reaching Domodossola, in Italy, to cross the Alps regions of the Swiss Valais. After his disappearance, the authorities began a search that was suspended at the time without results.

In the summer months, the melting of the Alpine glaciers, which is intensified by climate change, sometimes makes it possible to detect the remains of climbers who disappeared at different times.

A second skeleton, still in the process of being identified, was discovered in early August on another glacier in the Valais, Chesgen, and the remains of a plane crash 54 years ago were also recently found in the Aletsch, Europe’s largest glacier.

JU (efe, rts.ch, blick.ch)