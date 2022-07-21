They found more dollars in the landfill of Las Pargas and the mayor put a special guard on the place

After a group of municipal employees from Las Bargas, Santa Fe, This Monday I found 50,000 USD In a landfill, the neighbors of that area They find more money instantly. This forced the local mayor, Horacio Campanucci, to provide private security to “ensure the best possible climate” among the researchers.

“The news is strange“But that’s what’s been happening since Monday morning,” Campaniuchi said of a bag containing dollars appearing in a garbage dump in the city, 98 km west of Rosario.

The mayor explained in an interview with FM Soul Play: “The staff found bags of dollar bills, which caused a big commotion in the city.”

A local worker told local media that a young man took part in the mysterious looting yesterday. “The boy was hugging him”He noted, while neighbors estimated that he collected about 20 thousand dollars, although it is impossible to determine this. Dozens of people from that town also came to the landfill on the outskirts of town to try their luck.

“This prompted many people from the city to come to the property in search of this treasure, and on Tuesday morning they found another bag with a little money in it,” Mayor Campaniuchi said. In addition, the mayor said: “We had to Work with private security personnel To try to ensure the best possible climate” among the search engines.

According to the testimony of the municipal bulldozer driver, the money was in an old wardrobe that was thrown into the landfill, which He made the connection with the machine weekend. So far, still a mystery How this “treasure,” as the mayor described it, got to the Las Pargas landfill, an agricultural area in southwest Santa Fe famous for its farm machinery factories.