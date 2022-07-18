They found a special albino whale dead on the coast of Australia

digital millennium

Australia / 07.17.2022 09:47:00

population Malakota in Australia is shocked After discovering a dead albino whaleWhich may be a marine animal has been under study by experts because of its special tones, according to local media that has followed the situation.

in Sky News Unveils the mammal was found yesterday on an inaccessible beach, not knowing how long its body has been in that coastal strip.

Could this albino humpback whale that washed up on Malakota Beach in Australia be Megalo? Megalo was first spotted in 1991 off Byron Bay, and has been tracked by researchers ever since, but went missing two years ago after losing its tracking device. https://t.co/QCe8gTQyeL pic.twitter.com/JLsaxHaisN – Sky News 16 July 2022

The man who found it, a fisherman, crossed the sea in a kayak to see the mammals, Which could be Migaloowhich has been examined since 1991 by specialists after appearing at sea and installing a tracking chip.

“I grieved for this poor creature, because I didn’t know it could be Megalo,” Coles said of the animal.

The same Migaloo is considered cmarine celebrities For both residents, experts and tourists. It is believed to be a humpback whale born in 1986, although there is no two-year record of it having persisted in that area.

“Currently We work with other scientists To get to know this animal. It may or may not be a Migaloo. “Nothing has been confirmed yet,” Dr. Vanessa Perrotta, who is investigating the situation, said on her Twitter account.

Local authorities have warned people that they will apply Punishment of those who interfere by touching the animalwhich follows the coastal sector.

According to the same news network, Migaloo in the local indigenous language is “White partner”, further confirms thatHumpback whales live between 45 and 50 years.