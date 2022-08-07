They find the remains of a plane that crashed 54 years ago in the Swiss Alps

The remains of a plane that crashed 54 years ago in the Swiss Alps have been discovered in the Aletsch glacier, the largest in Western Europe, the gradual melting of which may lead to new discoveries of this kind in the future, local media reported today.

The plane, a registered HB-OYL Piper Cherokee, crashed on June 30, 1968 in the area with three people on board: a teacher, a doctor and his son, all from Zurich.

The bodies of the three passengers have already been recovered at that time

Bodies were recovered at the time, although the damaged device was not searched for or could not be recovered because rescue techniques were not advanced enough at the time to work on the Aletsch, a 4,000-meter-high glacier in a famous mountain massif. Jungfrau.

After half a century of oblivion, the remains were found by a mountain guide on Thursday, August 4, who reported the discovery to the cantonal police so that work on recovering the device could begin soon.

Newspaper if you die Remember, given the possibility of further finds of this kind in the shrinking Swiss glaciers, anyone who finds remains of this type should refrain from dealing with them: it is advisable to mark the place and immediately notify the local authorities.