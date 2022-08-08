They find the remains of a plane that crashed 54 years ago in the Swiss Alps | world | Dr..

The remains of a plane that crashed 54 years ago in the Swiss Alps have been discovered in the Aletsch glacier, the largest in Western Europe, the gradual melting of which in the future may lead to new discoveries of this kind, according to local media in the Swiss country. .

The plane, a registered HB-OYL Piper Cherokee, crashed on June 30, 1968 in the area with three people on board: a teacher, a doctor and his son, all from Zurich.

Bodies were recovered at the time, although the damaged device was not searched for or could not be recovered because rescue techniques were not advanced enough at the time to work on the Aletsch, a 4,000-meter-high glacier in a famous mountain massif. Jungfrau.

After half a century of oblivion, a mountain guide found the remains on August 4, and reported the discovery to the cantonal police so that work on recovering the device could begin soon.

Given the potential for further consequences of this species in shrinking Swiss glaciers, Le Matin reports that anyone who finds remains of this species should refrain from handling them: it is advisable to locate and notify the local authorities immediately.

“Because of the melting of the glaciers, especially in the summer, it is possible for other pieces of ice or debris to break off,” police said.

Due to climate change and the melting of the glacier, the course has changed and now passes from where the plane pieces were found.

ee (efe/afp/dpa)