They find cell phone vulnerabilities and a hit after new research in clip 11

Sunday 29.5.2022
–
Last updated – 12:23
The skeptical clip 11 does not stop issuing unpleasant “surprises”. It is that a new raid in the Gaza Strip aimed at sheltering detainees resulted in the hijacking of cell phones. headphones; Chargers, blow and up to two “holes” in the wall.
It was past noon on Saturday when, at the direction of the chiefs, agents from the Corps of Guards Infantry (CGI) arrived by surprise at the police station located at Aristóbulo del Valle 4800.
As usual, it was decided to place 47 inmates (prisoners) in the inner courtyard of the police station, who are in that place at the disposal of procedures and liberties, to proceed with the inspection of the prison and the verification of the building facilities. .
In these actions, (07) cell phones of different models were hijacked. (04) Headphones (04) chargers and a wooden bat with a metal head, found in the garage area of the police station, kept in a brown bag and secured to a homemade wire hook, over a vent into the civilian cells. prisoners.
Regarding the fixtures, two holes were noted in the wall on the south side, without the visor opposite the air inlet, of about 15 x 15 cm overlooking the perimeter of the garden, and another in the kitchen, where they removed two tiles of 20 x 20 cm each.
Although these “holes” do not represent any risk of leakage, the logistics department intervened in any case to fix them.
Attorney General Eric Fernandez has been informed of everything that happened so that he can order the proceedings of the case.
Subtly charming zombie buff. Amateur analyst. Proud tvaholic. Beer fanatic. Web expert. Evil troublemaker. Passionate internet maven. Gamer. Food evangelist.