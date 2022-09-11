They extract juice in the United States from atmospheric degradation

Munry. In the 15 months since Mexican aviation was degraded to Category 2 by the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), foreign airlines have taken the opportunity to eat up the tasks of their counterparts in Mexico.

And in all that time, the Mexican government has not been able to get Class 1 back and doesn’t report what actions are being taken.

Between April 2021 and August 2022 alone, US airlines created 17 new flights between Mexican and US cities.

Mexican airlines, by contrast, remain a spectator, as the decline prevents them from creating new routes to the United States.

As if that wasn’t enough, the downgrade also prevents new aircraft purchased after the downgrade – which are the most efficient – from being used on flights to the US.

Added to this is the impact of changes to the design of Mexican Air, which (at least temporarily) removed flights from Terminal 2 at Mexico City International Airport (AICM) and forced airlines to operate from the international airport. Toluca.

One example of new US flights is Frontiers from Monterey to Las Vegas starting last June.

Next October, a new Spirit Airlines flight to Austin from Monterey will launch.

As for New Mexican fleets, from the third quarter of 2021 to the second of 2022, Mexicana, Viva Aeropus and Volaris served 65 ships that could not be used on routes to the United States, 21 percent of their current total fleet.

Juan Carlos Machurro, Senior Partner in Aviation Law at Santamarina y Steta, explained how the Airport Design Planning Department in Mexico has affected Mexican airlines.

Internationally, he said, the airlines operate from a major operations center with hangars and workshops, which in the case of Aeromexico was AICM’s Terminal 2, but had to split operations with the other terminal. From that airport, with AIFA and soon with Toluca, which complicates its operations and reduces its efficiency.

He said, “Prospective Mexican or American passengers, from Mexico to the United States and vice versa, are getting a greater offer of alternatives and fares from North American airlines, including the low-cost carriers that are leaping by leaps and bounds.

“This becomes a perverse incentive: Mexican airlines are tied down, while American airlines are gaining ground,” he said.

Machurro explained that when Mexico lost the first category in 2010, under Felipe Calderon’s presidency, it recovered in less than five months and accounted for losses of about 5 billion pesos.

“(On that occasion) they invested resources from budget, human resources, environmental resources and contracted the advice of a technical firm with expertise in FAA audits,” he said.

Now, as he lamented, there is no certainty as to when the category might be redeemed, as there is no public information about the actions being taken.