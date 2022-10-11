They executed a woman who was a member of the Public Security

Zacatecas. On her day off, a member of the Directorate General of Municipal Public Security (DGSPM) was shot dead inside her car in the CNOP neighborhood, and she was accompanied by her 8-year-old son, who was injured. There are 49 police officers executed in similar circumstances so far this year.

It happened minutes before 8:00 p.m. Monday on Luis Moya Avenue when a municipal police officer was traveling in her Chevrolet Aveo with her son, when armed men arrested her and started shooting.

In an attempt to avoid being shot, she sped her car and tried to escape, which led to a chase for about two hundred meters, but it hit a fence, which led to her hitting the fence of the car.

A large number of pistol casings were scattered along the street, and upon the arrival of the escorts of the wounded officer, they confirmed that she had died, while her son was taken to the hospital in a serious condition to receive medical attention.

For its part, the investigative police (PDI) took charge of the scene jointly with experts from the General Directorate of Expert Services (DGSP), who removed the body of the lifeless officer identified as Esmeralda.