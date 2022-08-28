‘They don’t care about the players’

Sports are an important aspect of American culture. Both singles and singles competitions in America have always had the advantage of exciting and entertaining spectators.

This second franchise is often found specifically to deal with the rigors and routines of different athletes. Sports in the United States are a major source of entertainment and it is not difficult to see real performances during events.

Specifically monitoring the behavior of the public and regulators US OpenIt is not difficult to identify the conflicting opinions on the topic among the opinions of tennis players. Even contraindicated caliber Roger Federer And the Rafael NadalOver time, they made some interesting considerations.

“The sound returns to the field when the point is not finished. Because of the noise arriving late, I misjudged the distances, and in short I found myself in an unusual situation,” Federer announced after winning the match in five sets against Francis Tiafoe in 2017.

In the same year Nadal, at the end of the meeting with Dusan Lajovic“I couldn’t hear the sound of my opponent’s strings, so I understand what kind of spin the ball would hit me,” he explained.

Agamenone vs US Open: ‘They don’t care about us’

This time around, Billie Jean King National Tennis Center has expressed disappointment with the amount of music contained within the USTA Franco Agamenone.

The Italian-Argentine tennis player lost in the final round of qualifying and failed to make the main draw for the US Open. To stop his way, we thought of one of the best versions of Alexander Richard, who ended up winning the decisive match 6-2, 2-6, 6-4.

Agamenone posted a very clear video on his Twitter account and wrote: “Tennis tournament or concert? Under the circumstances, the main draw for the US Open has been reached. Pathetic!”

In response to the user’s comment, Agamenone added: “Another proof that ATP, with the exception of two players, does not care about us.” Image source: usopen.org