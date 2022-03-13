They discover why the waters of an Australian lake are turning bright pink

A study by an international team of scientists has found that the distinctive color of Lake Hillier, located on the Central Island in southeastern Australia, is caused by a mixture of bacteria and algae that dyes the water a bright pink.

Scott Tighe, a scientist at the University of Vermont (USA) and lead author of the research, which was published on the bioRxiv portal, commented that he became interested in Lake Hillier after watching a TV show.

I “thought” that’s cool. I have to go in there and sample and sequence everything.”

Study co-author Ken McGrath, director of clinical solutions at the microbial genome company Microba, was responsible for collecting water and sediment samples from Lake Hillier, which is 600 meters long and 250 meters wide, and whose salt concentration is eight times higher than that of Lake Hillier. The ocean, which is why it is considered a highly saline lake.

The scientists studied the obtained samples using a technique known as metagenomics, which allows DNA to be sequenced in an environmental sample so that the genomes of individual microbes can be extracted using powerful computers.

mixture of microorganisms

Microbial analysis revealed that the lake contains about 500 microorganisms, which are organisms that thrive in harsh environments, as well as an array of microorganisms made up of bacteria, archaea, algae and viruses. Most of the eutrophic microbes were hypersaline, that is, microorganisms capable of surviving at high salt concentrations.

Some of these contaminants consist of colorful microbes, such as the purple sulfur bacteria (Salinibacter ruber), orange and red microbes, as well as the red-colored algae known as Dunaliella salina. Scott Tigi notes that the combination of these microorganisms causes the lake’s water to turn pink.

According to the scientist, the characteristic color of the microbes is due to the carotenoids they contain in their structures, which provide some protection against the severe salinity of the lake. In addition, he noted, many of the microbes discovered in Lake Hillier seem new to science, although they still need to be fully studied.

The researchers plan to sample the Danakil Depression in Ethiopia, which contains toxic hot springs, as well as Magic Lake in Australia, which Tege says is “very acidic like battery acid.” “

RT