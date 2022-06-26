They discover smuggling gold, diamonds and money to finance terrorism in “Operation Tentacle” | Special

The National Customs Service of Chile was part of the development of an international operation carried out under Tentacle ProjectIt aims to combat the smuggling and laundering of gems and precious stones associated with the financing of terrorism.

This initiative is led by the World Customs Organization (WCO), the Egmont Group (EG) of Financial Intelligence Units (FIUs) and Interpol.

In this context, between last March and April a series of actions framed in the so-called Operation Tentacle Latin America 2022which includes customs, police and the financial intelligence unit Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panamaas well as Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) from United Statethe Customs Service and the Guardia di Finanza Italia And the Civil Guard Spain.

As a result, joint spells have been achieved For a total of nearly $3 million.

Operations in Santiago, Arica, Colchán and Valparaíso

Based on the work led by the Risk Analysis Unit of the Urban Regional Customs and the Customs Tax Evasion Control Department of the National Customs Directorate, Completed 28 procedures, valued at nearly $1 million Which enabled the detection of smuggling of cash, precious metals, precious and semi-precious stones.

These operations were carried out mainly at Santiago International Airport, but also at Arica Airport, at the Colchani border crossing in the Tarapaca region and at the port of Valparaíso. Besides, 4 international risk alerts have also been issued from Chile to UAE, Italy and Bolivia.

Chilean customs seized 16 confiscations during the operation, including the discovery of $278,000 in cash, 528 kilograms of silver, more than 100 pieces of platinum and gold jewelry, and 15 diamonds with an estimated value of $940,000.

Among the relevant cases, there is the transport of cash within the cabins of trucks entering via Colchane, with a presumed destination to the Iquique Free Trade Zone. There were 3 procedures in which they found more than 250 thousand dollars, money that came in US dollars and Chilean peso.

Return of King Midas

In Arica, a smuggling gold coins transferred by a Peruvian national residing in Chile, The accused in the King Midas case And that it will be linked to an alleged gold smuggling network in the north. The valuation was $25731.

Added to this is the discovery of diamond smuggling related to a jewelry company also linked to the King Midas case. It was about 15 gems worth $93,998 of which an alleged malicious scheme was identified as undervalued.

It was also identified smuggling of gold jewelry that was to be imported as silver to evade taxes. There were 16 gem-encrusted gold rings, in excess of $7,600, an alleged scheme of malicious discounting and merchandise in excess of what was advertised.

From this case, previous shipments with similar processes are analyzed, for which basic information is required to the customs of origin to proceed with smuggling complaints.

In another procedure from Operation Tentacle Latin America, the import of 635 kilograms of rough and polished semi-precious stones from Brazil, which has been declared as “shungite”, was discovered at Santiago Airport. Spectroscopic analysis of the stones is carried out, to verify that they do not contain carbon, which is characteristic of the “shungite” that has its origin in Russia. Thus it was determined that it was indeed black jasper, abundant in southern Brazil. The actual valuation of US$23,630 has been verified and the alleged malicious reduction scheme identified.

“The success of Operation Tentacle Latin America clearly demonstrates the need for customs, police and financial intelligence units to work together on an ongoing basis in the fight against money laundering,” said Dr Kunio Mikuria, Secretary-General of the World Customs Organization. Organized crime groups continue to widely use the illegal movement of foreign currency, gold, silver, diamonds and precious stones across borders to launder the proceeds of their illegal activities.he added.

For his part, the National Director of Customs, Gustavo Pobletti, explained, “We are working in coordination with national and international organizations, to analyze thousands of data from foreign trade operations to be able to identify potential cases of smuggling, evasion and other crimes.”

This was the first operational initiative undertaken in the Western Hemisphere since the launch of Project Tentacle in 2019, funded by the US Department of State’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (DoS-INL).

It aims to develop the capabilities of front-line customs officials, as well as police officers and analysts from financial analysis units, through workshops and operational training, covering five global regions: Asia/Pacific, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa.