They develop a device that continuously generates energy thanks to salt and moisture in the air

A group of researchers from the National University of Singapore was created a device He can generate power using sea salt, carbon ink, and a piece of cloth.

This innovation is known as “MEG” (Moisture Driven Electricity, for its English acronym) It works without interruption as long as there is moisture in the airstore energy Produced and can be used to create self-powered devices.

MEG is a 0.3 millimeter fabric made of polyester and wood pulp.And what is more, One part covered with carbon nanoparticles and ionic hydrogel salt marine moisture absorbent .

. explains Tan Swee Ching (investigation leader) Advanced Materials Magazine “Sea salt was selected as a water-absorbing compound due to its non-toxic properties and ability to provide a sustainable option for desalination plants to remove generated sea salt and brine.”

The other part of the cloth acts as a wet area although with a dry region that does not have an ionic hydrogel layer. The Electricity It occurs when the ions in sea salt are separated by water absorption in the wet areaSimilarly, ions with a positive charge are absorbed by those with a negative charge, causing changes in the surface of the tissue and generating an electric field.

Scientists in Advanced Materials note that Experiments have shown its flexibility and ability to withstand stress With the help of the fabric used to make the origami crane.

