They confirmed the origin of the mysterious things that fell from the sky in Australia

The largest piece of space debris so far found to have fallen has been found in Australia (Brad Tucker/Via Reuters)

As if it was a sci-fi movie “2001: A Space Odyssey”, a huge metallic object appeared stuck in an unknown location in Australia. More precisely, on a sheep farm farm in a remote area near the snowy mountains of New South Wales, about a five-hour drive southwest of Sydney.

biggest piece He sank vertically on the property of Australian farmer Mick MinerWhile about 80 centimeters and about 15 kilograms were found inside the land of his neighbor Jock Wallace.

this Thursday, The Australian Space Agency confirmed in a statement that the charred debris came from one of the SpaceX missions, billionaire Elon Musk. He asked local residents to inform the company of any additional findings.

“(Australia’s space agency) has confirmed that the remains are from the SpaceX mission and continues to communicate with its US counterparts,” as well as other federal and local agencies in the country, to address the matter “as appropriate,” according to the notice.

The wreck is believed to have fallen to Earth on July 9.

On July 31, astrophysicist Brad Tucker, an expert at the Australian National University, released images and information on space debris. It is believed to belong to the Space X Crew-1, the uncompressed part associated with the capsule that transports astronauts to and from space..

“It was exciting and strange at the same time,” said the astrophysicist, who visited the site after being contacted by local farmers.

He added that most space debris falls into the sea, but with the emergence of space industries around the world, the amount of collision with Earth is likely to increase. “We have to realize that there is a potential risk of hitting a populated area once and what that means“, alert.

The remains of the device entered Earth’s atmosphere about 20 months after it was launched in November 2020 in Cape Canaveral (United States), according to the astrophysicist. NASA said NEWSWEEK SpaceX has confirmed that the object is likely to be discarded equipment from the Crew-1’s return to the International Space Station on May 2, 2021.

The Australian Space Agency, which did not rule out the discovery of other SpaceX debris, indicated in its statement that this government agency is working on a plan to re-enter space debris outlining the roles and responsibilities of various entities in the country.

(with information from the EFE and AFP)

Read on: