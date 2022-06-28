They claim in Peru the president’s refusal to permit and his dismissal

Al-Faqih Omar Cairo raised the possibility, as he indicated that an article in the constitution stipulates the obligation, without exception, to invite the Congress of the Republic to announce on any subject raised, despite its immunities. Chief of state.

Failure to comply with this obligation, Castillo asserts, constitutes a constitutional violation that warrants a congressional sanction, temporary suspension or disqualification from holding public office for up to 10 years.

According to Cairo, the path is better than the vacancy due to the permanent moral incapacity stipulated by the constitution and that “no one knows what it is,” he said, without mentioning that the suspension or exclusion of Castillo does not require two-thirds of the majority like a vacancy.

The idea took off amid torrential criticism and opposition attacks on the president for rescinding his statement yesterday, shortly before he summoned the Congressional Oversight Committee for questioning at the government palace.

Qualifications range from accusing him of lying and insulting Parliament to breaching his obligations and confirming suspicions that his silence will confirm that he is guilty of the corruption he is accused of, as well as that he deserves to be fired.

The head of the Constitutional Commission, Hector Ventura, said about Cairo’s idea that his legislative group present its report next Thursday, and the full assembly will decide what to do.

“Everything pays for the vacancy,” said far-right congressman Jorge Montoya, who was heavily involved in the proceedings to prevent Castillo from taking the presidency and then promote the vacancy, which failed twice due to a lack of votes.

Castillo rejected the advice of his attorney, Benji Espinosa, who argued that the committee, which includes the majority of the president’s critics, lacked impartiality, blamed the governor up front and only wanted to create a “circus” by questioning him.

Progressive blocs assert that the conservative forces in control of Parliament intend to overthrow Castillo to seize all power, because they simultaneously use that power to hold positions in all state agencies and limit presidential powers.

rgh / mrs