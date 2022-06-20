They canceled more than 3,000 flights in the US over the weekend

Problems force the cancellation of more than 3,000 flights in the US 0:26

(CNN) – According to flight tracker FlightAware, at least 916 flights were canceled across the United States on Sunday.

Only Delta Airlines canceled at least 248 flights on Sunday. United Airlines canceled 90 flights and American Airlines canceled 96 flights.

In a statement to CNN, Delta said, “A variety of factors continue to affect our operations, including challenges related to air traffic control, weather and unplanned absences in some workgroups. Flight cancellations are always a last resort, and we sincerely apologize to our customers.” for any inconvenience in their travel plans.”

CNN reached out to United and American for comment about the flight cancellations, but did not immediately hear back.

Newark Liberty International Airport and Hartfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport bear the brunt of the cancellations.

It’s been a weekend full of cancellations in the US. According to Flight Aware, there were 1,473 cancellations on Friday and 858 flight cancellations on Saturday. This brings the total to about 3,247 flights canceled this weekend.

CNN previously reported that the TSA, the US transportation authority, registered the largest number of checkpoints since the Sunday after Thanksgiving 2021, with 2,438,784 people screened at security checkpoints at airports across the country.

The Transportation Security Administration said 2,173,292 people were screened at airport checkpoints on Saturday.

CNN’s Joe Sutton and Chuck Johnston contributed to this report.