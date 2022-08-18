They can reveal an affidavit justifying the search for Mar-a-Lago

What did the FBI take from Trump’s Florida residence? 1:07

(CNN) – Federal Judge Bruce Reinhart on Thursday raised the possibility of publishing a significantly modified version of the affidavit Recorded by Mar-a-Lago.

The judge plans to hear more details from the Justice Department over the next week regarding the length of the document that investigators want to keep secret, as the affidavit outlines the steps and methods of the investigation that led to the need for the record.

Reinhart said he was not yet convinced that the full statement should remain confidential to the public.

“I’m not prepared to specify that the affidavit has to be completely sealed” based on the record it has now, Reinhart said, adding that there are “parts” that can be made public.

Gates: Trump knew he couldn’t destroy documents 2:11

Reinhart said prosecutors would have the opportunity to propose amendments and explain why every piece of information was kept out of sight. These proposals are due to be presented on Thursday.

Reinhart indicated that he could then have additional confidential discussions with the Justice Department before making his decisions on transparency.

Earlier on Thursday, Reinhart said he would release some other procedural documents currently sealed in the search warrant file.

According to the judge’s comments, the documents submitted are the Department of Justice’s request to seal the warrant documents, the warrant granting the seal request, and the criminal cover sheet.

The judge opens the relevant procedural documents

Bruce Reinhart on Thursday released several court procedural documents related to the FBI’s search for former President Donald Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.

The newly released documents provide more accuracy about potential crimes the Department of Justice is investigating, describing the crimes as “willful withholding of national defense information,” as well as “concealing or concealing government records” and “obstructing an investigation.”

In the documents, prosecutors also said that search warrant documents prior to last Monday’s Mar-a-Lago raid should be kept secret, “because the integrity of the ongoing investigation may be compromised and evidence may be destroyed.”

Documents submitted include the Department of Justice’s request to seal the warrant documents, the warrant granting this request for sealing, and the criminal cover sheet.

The cover also specifies that the Department of Justice requested a search of Mar-a-Lago, believing that they could find evidence of these crimes and recover items they were in their illegal possession.

NB: This is not a search warrant affidavit, which may include more details. The judge plans to hear more from the Justice Department next week about the extent to which investigators wish to keep the document outlining investigative steps and methods that lead to the need for research confidential.