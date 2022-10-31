They attack an immigration reception center in the UK | Europe update | Dr..

A reception center for the British Immigration Services in the city of Dover, southern England, was attacked with incendiary devices, Sunday (30.10.2022), released by a man who was found dead shortly after.

“Two or three Molotov cocktails were thrown at the Home Office Immigration Services building,” Dover police investigators said in a statement, injuring two people inside.

The attack was carried out by one suspect who arrived at the scene by car. The police, who later confirmed that he was found dead, explained “quickly”, “his identity has been identified and he was located at a nearby gas station.”

The same source added that the officers discovered another incendiary device in the suspect’s car.

Migrants who have just arrived in the UK via the English Channel are being welcomed into these facilities before being transferred to another temporary reception centre, according to local Conservative MP Natalie Elvick.

Facilities remain open, but more than 700 people have been redirected to other centers in the first phase of the investigation. (afp)